Airbus’ India sourcing to reach $2 bn by 2030

Toulouse (France): Aircraft maker Airbus’ annual sourcing of components and services from India will be ramped up significantly to touch $2 billion before 2030, its CEO Guillaume Faury has said as he emphasised that the country should play on its strengths rather than replicate what others have done in the past. For Airbus, currently the sourcing of components and services annually is to the tune of $1.4 billion from India, which is also one of the world’s fastest growing civil aviation markets.

Describing India as one of the most important markets for Airbus in terms of growth, Faury said the challenge for the aircraft maker is to support the speed of the growth of the aviation industry in India. The Airbus order book has more than 1,300 aircraft to be delivered to Indian carriers and IndiGo alone has more than 900 planes on order, including wide body A350s. Among them, there are firm orders for 50 A350s from Air India and 30 from IndiGo.