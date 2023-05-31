AJIO announces Big Bold Sale

Hyderabad: India’s premier fashion e-tailer AJIO announced its flagship event Big Bold Sale (BBS) powered by Adidas in association with Melorra, starting from June 1, 2023. Customers got early access for a limited period of 6 hours daily starting May 28, 2023. In the biggest-ever edition of the BBS, customers can shop across 5000+ brands offering over 1.3 million curated fashion styles.

Vineeth Nair, CEO, AJIO said “Over the past editions, AJIO BBS has become India’s favourite fashion extravaganza and we’re truly thrilled by the love customers have shown us. In its biggest ever edition, we expect more than 60 million new users to flock to AJIO to experience the fashion’s most wanted exclusive top international, homegrown and private brands at the best of deals.”

The ‘Fashion’s Most Wanted’ campaign film starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rana Daggubati slated to release on May 31, showcases the biggest brands in an action-packed sequence. With the help of Rana, Shraddha finds clever ways to dodge her pursuers, constantly disguising herself in en-vogue looks from the house of brands, AJIO. The 360-degree campaign will run across all platforms.