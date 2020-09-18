Ajio Business holding online trade show

Hyderabad: Ajio Business is hosting its annual mega trade show, Sambandam – Digital Festival 2020, virtually. This on-line mega trade show is kicked off on September 17 and will be open till the 19th of this month.

For those uninitiated, Ajio Business, a wing of the Reliance Retail of the widely diversified Reliance Group, is a B2B e-commerce platform that deals with garments and footwear.

The on-line mega trade show enables Indian retailers to procure what all they want to stock up and showcase to their valuable customers, keeping in view the ensuing festive season that includes important festivals like Dussehra, Durga Puja and Garba.

"The things they can source from the safety and luxury of their offices, homes and retail shops include a wide variety of apparels and attractive footwear with the help of digital catalogue which contains over a lakh styles from around 1,300 plus brands," the company said.