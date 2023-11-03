Ajio forays into D2C segment with Ajiogram

Hyderabad: Fashion e-tailerAjio on Thursday announced the launch of Ajiogram, a D2C-focused content-driven interactive e-commerce platform. Under this initiative, the e-tailer plans to onboard 200 exclusive Indian fashion startups by next year.

The brands available currently include Urban Monkey, Supervek, Quirksmith, KRA Life, Creatures of Habit, Cecil, Truser, Fancypants, Midnight Angels by PC, Monks of Method, Crafts and Glory, among others.

Ajiogram, which can be accessed by switching stores within the Ajio app, aims to onboard homegrown D2C brands who will offer customers a range of options, from streetwear to fast, artisanal, minimalistic, quiet luxury, slow and sustainable fashion. Vineeth Nair, CEO, AJIO, said: “The emerging new generation of shoppers seek more than just a product from the brand; they seek a vision and a purpose. Over the past few years, the Indian D2C revolution has produced numerous brands that have aced innovative and mindful fashion. Ajiogram will bring these brands under one umbrella, helping them scale and accelerate their growth while leveraging Ajio’s shopping experience.”