Live
- Top 5 Benefits of Remote Work
- Haryana: Agroha included in Hisar Metropolitan Development Authority
- Doctor rape-murder: Mamata defends Kolkata Police a day after HC orders CBI probe
- Odisha to get 5 Royal Bengal tigers
- Telangana is competing with the world: Revanth Reddy
- Germany requests Poland to arrest Ukrainian suspect in Nord Stream pipeline sabotage: reports
- CA reach agreement to host fabled Boxing Day Test at MCG till 2031: Reports
- Punjab Police arrest five criminals
- EU launches production of 12 planes to fight wildfires
- Centre okays projects worth Rs 3,600cr to boost power supply in Gurugram, Faridabad
Just In
Akan Aahvaanam: A Cultural Feast for a Cause
As India celebrates its Independence Day, Akan invites you to Akan Aahvaanam, a special fundraising event that combines the richness of Indian culture with a meaningful cause.
As India celebrates its Independence Day, Akan invites you to Akan Aahvaanam, a special fundraising event that combines the richness of Indian culture with a meaningful cause.
At Akan Aahvaanam, you’ll indulge in a traditional Indian meal curated by our talented chefs. The feast showcases the diverse flavours of India, offering a taste of the country’s rich culinary heritage. Each dish is crafted to perfection, ensuring a memorable dining experience that connects you with the roots of Indian tradition.
Enhancing the evening’s ambiance is a live performance by renowned sitarist Swayam Siddha. Her soulful music will accompany your meal, creating a serene and culturally immersive atmosphere. The combination of authentic Indian cuisine and classical music makes Akan Aahvaanam a truly unique event.
Akan Aahvaanam operates on a “pay what you like” basis, allowing guests to contribute as they see fit. All proceeds from the event will go to the Extramile Foundation, an organization dedicated to supporting NICU babies from underprivileged families. Your contribution will help provide essential care to these vulnerable infants, making your participation in the event even more impactful.
Event Details:
Date: Independence Day
Time: 12-4 PM
Venue: Akan, Hyderabad