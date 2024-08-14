Akan Aahvaanam: A Cultural Feast for a Cause

As India celebrates its Independence Day, Akan invites you to Akan Aahvaanam, a special fundraising event that combines the richness of Indian culture with a meaningful cause.



At Akan Aahvaanam, you’ll indulge in a traditional Indian meal curated by our talented chefs. The feast showcases the diverse flavours of India, offering a taste of the country’s rich culinary heritage. Each dish is crafted to perfection, ensuring a memorable dining experience that connects you with the roots of Indian tradition.

Enhancing the evening’s ambiance is a live performance by renowned sitarist Swayam Siddha. Her soulful music will accompany your meal, creating a serene and culturally immersive atmosphere. The combination of authentic Indian cuisine and classical music makes Akan Aahvaanam a truly unique event.

Akan Aahvaanam operates on a “pay what you like” basis, allowing guests to contribute as they see fit. All proceeds from the event will go to the Extramile Foundation, an organization dedicated to supporting NICU babies from underprivileged families. Your contribution will help provide essential care to these vulnerable infants, making your participation in the event even more impactful.

Event Details:

Date: Independence Day

Time: 12-4 PM

Venue: Akan, Hyderabad