  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Akasa Air adopts Digi Yatra’s facial recognition system at 9 airports

Akasa Air adopts Digi Yatra’s facial recognition system at 9 airports
x
Highlights

Akasa Air on Tuesday introduced the adoption of Digi Yatra’s facial recognition system across nine major airports across the country including Bengaluru, New Delhi, Varanasi, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Kolkata, and Pune.

New Delhi : Akasa Air on Tuesday introduced the adoption of Digi Yatra’s facial recognition system across nine major airports across the country including Bengaluru, New Delhi, Varanasi, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Kolkata, and Pune.

“Adoption of DigiYatra reflects Akasa Air’s ongoing commitment to innovation and providing an unparalleled travel experience for its passengers,” said the airline’s spokesperson.

The Digi Yatra service, a fully biometric-based self-boarding solution, ensures a hassle-free travel experience for passengers. Before entering the terminal, travellers can conveniently register their ID and biometric data, along with their flight details, on the user-friendly DigiYatra app.

As they navigate through the airport, state-of-the-art biometric technology authenticates and verifies passengers' identities, offering the highest levels of safety and security.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X