Allcargo Logistics Expands and Recategorizes Its Transhipment Centres to Strengthen Nationwide Network

Allcargo Logistics Limited, post approval of the organisation’s restructuring plan, housing its domestic supply chain business; Express distribution and Consultative logistics, today announced a major transformation in its operational network with the recategorization and expansion of its network. This development is part of the company’s continuous efforts to enhance operational efficiency, streamline processes, and build a future-ready logistics ecosystem.

As part of this initiative, Allcargo Logistics has expanded and reorganized its network from 21 to 71 locations across the country. This enhanced, more structured framework covering nearly 100 percent of India’s GDP geographies is designed to deliver improved regional connectivity, faster turnaround, and consistent service reliability across the North, South, East, West. The newly recategorized transhipment centre have now been classified into four distinct categories Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze based on their daily tonnage handling capacity, with Platinum representing the highest. This classification brings sharper operational clarity, optimized planning, and improved freight movement, enabling stronger network predictability and performance.

Commenting on the development, Ketan Kulkarni, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Allcargo Logistics, said, "The recategorisation of our transhipment centres from 21 to 71 marks a pivotal shift in strengthening our nationwide logistics architecture. This transformation is also driven by the strong synergies between our express and consultative logistics business, which together enhance our ability to deliver faster turnaround, deeper market penetration, and a consistently superior customer experience. Most importantly, it strengthens connectivity and service reliability across the country, especially into smaller cities and high-growth regional markets. This initiative reflects our continued commitment to operational excellence and building a future-ready logistics network for India."

The recategorization will significantly enhance Allcargo Logistics’ ability to reach and serve smaller cities and high-growth regional markets. With improved routing, synchronized network flows, and greater agility in infrastructure deployment, the upgraded network model will ensure quicker turnaround times and a seamless customer experience across both express and consultative logistics operations.

This expanded network will continue to serve as a critical enabler of seamless freight movement across India’s economic corridors. Each reclassified transhipment centre strengthens multimodal integration, network optimization, and end-to-end service delivery, reinforcing Allcargo Logistics’ role as a trusted partner for businesses across industries.