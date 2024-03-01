Altairo opens European luxury furniture outlet

Live
Hyderabad: City-based Altairo Private Limited on Thursday forayed into European luxury furniture segment by inaugurating its first state-of-the-art, over 12,000-sft outlet at Kavuri Hills in Madhapur, Hyderabad on Thursday.
“High-quality luxurious furniture designed and made in Europe, will be available at fair prices at our three-floor outlet. Available in unique designs and equally unique colours, our furniture products are priced from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 5 crore,” Chandana Koganty, Managing Director, Altairo, told the media on Thursday.
"Altairo’s team of experts will suggest the furniture to the taste of customers. We will also offer outdoor furniture. Plans to set up stores pan India" she added.
Altairo offers a host of international brands. Aran Cucine, the largest furniture manufacturer in Italy, has a dedicated floor at the outlet. Aran Cucine kitchens, wardrobes and office furniture are available here.