Amazon.in announces the Amazon Great Indian Festival starting September 23

Amazon.in today announced that the Amazon Great Indian Festival will start on September 23, 2025. Prime members will get 24-hour exclusive early access to the shopping extravaganza. As India gets ready for the festive season, customers can look forward to the widest selection at great prices delivered at the fastest speeds. With attractive deals across all popular categories including smartphones, electronics, fashion, beauty, home essentials, grocery and more, immersive shopping experiences, 10% instant discount on SBI Credit & Debit Cards & EMI Transactions, exciting offers from leading banks and extra cashback on the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card, this Amazon Great Indian festival has something for everyone.

Saurabh Srivastava, VP – Categories, Amazon India said “The Amazon Great Indian Festival celebrates the spirit of Indian festivities by bringing together customers, sellers and brands for the country’s biggest shopping celebration. This year, customers can look forward to the lowest prices of the year on over one lakh products, blockbuster deals, exciting new launches, engaging entertainment and much more. With a reduction in GST on millions of products, along with exciting deals already planned by sellers, customers can look forward to great savings this Amazon Great Indian Festival.”

Amazon announced the opening of 45 new delivery stations ahead of the festive season across India. These are in tier II and tier III cities like Rai Bareli and Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, Maraimalai and Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu, Howrah and East Midnapore in West Bengal, Port Blair in Andaman, Narsipatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Srinagar and Udhampur in Jammu & Kashmir, Ranchi and Giridih in Jharkhand, and Tinsukia and Silchar in Assam among others. With this, Amazon has around 2,000 last mile delivery stations across the country. Amazon had recently also launched a major operations network expansion with 12 new fulfillment centers and 6 new sort centers, adding 8.6 million cubic feet of storage capacity and 500K sq feet of sortation area. The company has also created over 150,000 seasonal work opportunities to boost its pan-India operations network and deliver customer orders reliably across the country.

Abhinav Singh, VP – Operations, Amazon India and Australia said ““At Amazon, we are on a relentless mission to get the widest selection at the fastest speed to every single Indian. We are faster today than ever before. Compared to last year, we are already delivering same-day to 50% more cities and next-day to twice as many locations across the country. The launch of 45 new delivery stations, allows us to deliver happiness with greater speed and reliability to customers across the country, including those in tier II and III cities.”

Over 17 lakh sellers are bringing their selection to Amazon.in this festive season, along with an array of exciting launches by sellers under special programs Launchpad, Karigar, Local Shops and Saheli. Amazon is also proactively updating its systems with the revised GST codes, enabling sellers to smoothly transition to the new tax structure and be able to pass on the benefits to customers in accordance with government regulations. The company recently reduced its Referral Fees across fast-moving categories including fashion, beauty, home appliances and healthcare, introduced several seller-first initiatives including AI-powered tools, the Samriddhi Dashboard, that offers comprehensive yearly performance metrics, product-level inventory recommendations, and strategic planning tools, an all-in-one intuitive interface.

This festive season, customers can use new generative AI capabilities on Amazon.in to make shopping easier and even more convenient. With Rufus AI, Amazon’s AI-powered shopping assistant, customers can get product comparisons, quick answers, price history, product summary videos, personalized recommendations and lots more. With the new Lens AI, customers can simply take a photo, whether it is a friend’s outfit, something spotted on social media, or a product at a local store, and Amazon will help them find it instantly on Amazon.in. AI Review Highlights make it easier to grasp key points from thousands of reviews in just seconds. With Quick Learn and Buying Guides, complex specifications in categories like laptops, appliances, or smartphones are simplified, making shopping decisions easier and stress-free.

This Amazon Great Indian Festival, customers can enjoy exciting offers, savings, and seamless payment solutions on Amazon.in. Instant credit of up to ₹60,000 for shopping, recharge, bill payments & travel bookings, no-cost EMIs on fashion, furniture, kitchen appliances, and more for the next three months on Amazon Pay Later. Eligible customers qualify for the Rewards Gold program that offers unlimited 5% cashback (3% for non-Prime) across select categories such as Fashion, Beauty, luggage, and more. Travel enthusiasts can also enjoy up to 15% savings on flights, up to 40% off on hotel stays, and up to 15% off on bus bookings. Gift cards offer up to ₹250 cashback, 10% off on popular brands, and can be redeemed across 15 crore products on Amazon.in and 10,000+ partner apps.