Ambani eyes export potential of 5G solutions

New Delhi: Reliance Jio, together with partners, has tested its 5G solutions in India and successfully demonstrated speeds of over 1 GBPS, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Thursday, adding its "Made in India solution is globally competitive. Once proven at India-scale, the company will keenly look at the prospect of exporting Jio 5G solutions to other telecom operators globally. The company recently received the necessary regulatory approvals as well as trial spectrum for initiating 5G field-trials."

Ambani also exuded confidence that the company will be the first to launch full-fledged 5G services in the country. Jio is not just working to make India '2G-mukt' (free from 2G), but also '5G-yukt' (5G empowered), he added. Jio's engineers have developed a 100 per cent home-grown and comprehensive 5G solution that is fully cloud native, software defined, and digitally managed. Jio's 'Made in India' solution is complete and globally competitive, Ambani said while speaking at Reliance Industries Ltd's 44th AGM.

In addition, Jio and Google Cloud will collaborate to bring a portfolio of 5G edge computing solutions to help industries address real business challenges. Meanwhile, talking about the partnership with Facebook, Ambani said the initial set of integrations between WhatsApp (a Facebook company) and JioMart has been launched on a trial basis, and response from customers has been "encouraging". "Our joint teams are actively developing the full new commerce solution linking merchants and consumers, and we plan to progressively launch these over the next few quarters," Ambani said.