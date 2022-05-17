AP CM lays concrete for 10,800-MWh IRES project in Kurnool

Green project highlghts:



Worlds largest integrated renewable energy storage project at Kurnool, AP

Can integrate 6 GW of wind and solar capacity

Can avoid 15 mn tonnes of CO2 annually, equal to emissions from 3 mn cars

Kurnool YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, performed the first concrete pour ceremony of the world's largest Integrated Renewable Energy Storage (IRES) Project at Kurnool District on Tuesday.



The 10,800 MWh IRES project is being implemented by Hyderabad-based Greenko Group. It will be investing over $3 billion, comprising pumped storage (10,800 MWh of daily storage), solar (3000 MW) and wind (550 MW). The project will play a pivotal role in India attaining energy security and enable global energy transition.



On the occasion, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, "This is a first of its kind single location energy storage project with wind and solar capacities. The State government will extend all the necessary support to the company."



Anil Chalamalasetty, Founder, CEO & MD, Greenko Group said: "Its a moment of great pride for Greenko that we have pioneered to deliver, ahead of global ambition of a round-the-clock dispatchable renewable energy solution, for industrial decarbonization and energy transition."



"This was achieved due to policy support at national level and the visionary leadership of Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is transforming the State into a sustainable manufacturing hub.

Given the States favourable topography for PSPs, Andhra Pradesh is set to become an energy storage capital of India. This integrated solution is pivotal for the nation to become energy independent and establishes it as a leader of decarbonised economies," he added.

With this project, Greenko has pioneered the concept of storage contracts with central utilities and large industries. The project is scheduled to get commissioned by last quarter of 2023.