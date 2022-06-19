Aparna launches plotted development project

Hyderabad: Real estate developer Aparna Constructions and Estates Private Ltd, announced the launch of Aparna Urvi, a plotted development project at Dabirpur, Medchal, Hyderabad.

Located in the rapidly developing region of Dabirpur, Medchal, this lush space is surrounded by a quiet and peaceful neighbourhood in Medchal adjacent to the National Highway 44. This residential open plot project consists of 136 plots spread across 13.69 acres, starting at Rs 94 lakh, the company said in a statement.

This move signifies the company's aggressive expansion plans, as this is their second plotted property launch within a span of one month and the third launch of the year. Earlier in May this year, the brand had announced their first plotted property of the fiscal, Aparna Dharti and in January they had launched Aparna Zenon, a residential luxury gated community.

Rakesh Reddy, Director, Aparna Constructions, said: "Our aim is to ensure that we provide the best of amenities for our customers, in prime locations. Aparna Urvi is a continuation of that commitment. We have seen good interest from real estate investors for plots. This is our third launch this year, and we will continue to expand aggressively. We have 4 more projects coming up this year, most of which will be located in the prime hotspots across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Bangalore."

With sentiments among consumers changing, and plotted properties gaining more traction, we are positive that the growth in sales momentum will continue this year. We see more consumers shifting towards spacious properties such as plots, and luxury gated communities, and meeting this demand will be our focus for the coming years, added Reddy.

Aparna Urvi is designed to ensure that the residents live in utmost comfort surrounded by all the key facilities like renowned schools, hospitals and colleges, located less than thirty minutes away. Prominent areas like Kompally, Genome Valley are situated close to the development and the property also has plots facing both East and West, which are inclusive of 40&60 feet roads to offer a spacious commute. The property has amenities like bore water supply connections with HDPE pipes, electrical connections with armored cables, and boundary wall solar fencing. Additionally, Aparna Urvi also has an eco-friendly drainage connection.