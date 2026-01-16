Govt extends export incentives to postal shipments to boost MSME sector

In a bid to strengthen India’s e-commerce and MSME sectors, the government on Friday said it has extended export incentives to postal shipments, with effect from January 15.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said it has extended export-related benefits under the Duty Drawback, Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) and Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) schemes to exports made through the postal mode in electronic form, with effect from January 15.

The incentives ate expected to significantly enhance competitiveness of MSME exporters, especially from smaller towns and remote areas, and give a major fillip to postal exports, Finance Ministry said in a statement.

“This landmark measure aims to provide a level playing field for exporters using the postal channel and to create a conducive and inclusive ecosystem for the growth of cross-border e-commerce. The initiative is expected to significantly enhance the competitiveness of MSME exporters, especially those located in smaller towns and remote areas, and give a major fillip to postal exports,” the statement added.

India currently has 28 Foreign Post Offices (FPOs) notified under Section 7 of the Customs Act, 1962.

In the past, the CBIC has undertaken several measures to strengthen cross- border trade through the postal and courier modes.

The Postal Export (Electronic Declaration and Processing) Regulations, 2022 enabled end-to-end electronic processing of export declarations for postal exports.

Further, the Postal Import Regulations, 2025 were notified to facilitate electronic processing of postal imports. Automation of IGST refunds for postal exports was successfully implemented in September 2024.

To further promote e-commerce exports, CBIC, in collaboration with the Department of Posts, launched an innovative ‘Hub and Spoke’ model in December 2022, leveraging India Post’s vast nationwide network.

Under this model, over 1,000 Dak Niryat Kendras (DNKs) have been designated across the country to facilitate booking, aggregation and processing of export parcels, particularly benefiting MSMEs and small exporters, informed the ministry.

To boost the MSME sector, the government has undertaken a slew of policy initiatives, digital reforms and regulatory measures to transform India’s e-commerce export ecosystem.