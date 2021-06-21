Aparna to invest Rs 100 crore in Alteza door biz

Hyderabad: Leading building materials player, Aparna Enterprises Limited has announced their plans to invest Rs 100 crore towards building its aluminum window and door system brand Alteza in next 4 years. The investments will be used for strengthening its product portfolio as well as manufacturing facility, marketing and retailing.

The occasion also witnessed launch of their latest range of slim aluminum sliding door system - ACA M-19 series. The system works on very narrow sightlines and is the slimmest aluminium sliding that Alteza offers to its customers.

This unique system is based on minimalistic design, which offers 19 mm thickness throughout the door including the interlock, and the system can be used for corner openings as well.



Commenting on the plans for Alteza, Ashwin Reddy, Managing Director, Aparna Enterprises Limited, said, "Aluminum window and door system market in India is close to Rs 20,000 crore and it is growing at the rate of 7.9 per cent every year.

There is a growing demand for quality products as well as services and we are gearing up to address this demand." "Sixty per cent of the funds will be directed towards strengthening the manufacturing capacity and the rest towards research & development and building our dealership network," he added.