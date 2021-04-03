Aparna to launch 8 new projects in 2021

Hyderabad: Aparna Constructions and Estates will launch eight new residential projects this year including its 58th project 'Aparna Sarovar Zicon' a luxury gated community located at Nallagandla in the city.

Out of eight projects, three are developed in Hyderabad, two in Bengaluru and also launch of two plotted layouts in Hyderabad. With these new ventures, the total portfolio of Aparna Constructions in the residential segment will be 64 projects.

The newly launched 'Aparna Sarovar Zicon' is built on 25.6 acres and comprises 3,024 Vastu-compliant apartments spread over fourteen 26-storey towers. The project comprises 2 BHK, 3 BHK and 4 BHK luxury apartments ranging from 1240 sft to 2,765 sft. The project will be tentatively ready by September 2024.

"Aparna Constructions has continued to maintain a strong growth trajectory, despite the challenges that the lockdown and pandemic brought for the real estate sector. Our new launches are a testament to this growth vision.

Apart from the eight residential projects, we are also planning multiple commercial launches in the south market this year. To complement the growth vision, we will be ramping our hiring efforts; our current plan is to on-board 400 people across new and existing projects," said Rakesh Reddy, director, Aparna Constructions and Estates.

"We are seeing a positive uptick in consumer sentiment for residential properties. There has been an influx of new home buyers over the last few months. This has enabled the real estate industry to bounce back with rigor.

In fact, at Aparna Constructions, we were able to achieve 100 per cent revival in consumer demand within the first two months after the lockdown. We are optimistic that this demand will continue to grow further this year", Reddy added.