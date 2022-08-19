Aparna Unispace partners with Jotun Paints

Hyderabad: Aparna Unispace, the luxury bath spaces and kitchen retail division of Aparna Enterprises, announced that they have partnered with the Norway based decorative paints manufacturer - Jotun Paints. Through this partnership, Aparna Unispace will be expanding the product portfolio from the current luxury bathroom spaces and kitchens to painting solutions as well.

As part of this alliance, the brand has also set up an experience zone at their showroom in Jubilee hills, showcasing the wide range of products. Satish Bhargav, CEO, Aparna Unispace, said, "The brand has created a name for itself globally, and with this partnership we are hopeful to expand the offerings to our consumer base through Aparna Unispace, enabling consumers to have access to diverse products."

Aparna Unispace will now become a one-stop solution for the building material needs for their target customers, especially for their luxury bath spaces and elegant kitchens' requirements. The association will provide customers a first-hand access to Jotun's wide range of decorative paints for interior and exterior surfaces, which includes finishes in premium, textured, and interior designer styles.

Speaking about the partnership, Sanjay Nair, Sales & Marketing Director – Decorative from Jotun Paints, said: "Aparna Enterprises has a strong reputation in the building materials industry, and we believe that we can further strengthen our foothold in Hyderabad with this collaboration. We look forward to a mutually value driven partnership".