ArcelorMittal's Hazira site to be world's largest single-location integrated steel plant

New Delhi: Lakshmi Mittal, Chairman of ArcelorMittal, said the Hazira site of AM/NS India will be one of the world's largest single-location integrated steel plants with a total capacity of 24 MTPA of crude steel production.

“We are fully confident that with the support of the Gujarat government, we will be able to commission this full site in the next five years. We continue to invest not only in steel but also in emerging sectors like renewable energy and green hydrogen,” Mittal said at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024 in Ahmedabad.

“Steel is one of the primary contributors to any nation’s journey towards self-reliance. At the heart of Atmanirbharta, is steel which supports a range of applications across sectors such as infrastructure, urbanisation, renewables, automotive including electric vehicles, defence, and railways.

"By bringing the best of global technology, we are developing high end products which helps steel consumers across MSMEs to start-ups to become competitive.

“At this Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, we have signed MoUs for phase 2 of the project. I am proud to say that this expansion project is progressing rapidly and as per target, its Phase 1 will be completed by 2026," he added.

