Ark launches Hyderabad's 1st kids-friendly project

Hyderabad: Ark Group, 33-year-old integrated construction and infrastructure development company, has launched the first kids-friendly project in Hyderabad – Ark Samyak at Bachupally. Besides being children-centric residential project, it is also claimed to be a differently-able friendly and senior citizen friendly venture with ramps and railings adjacent to the non-slippery staircases. The 2-acre project has two towers with 10 floors each. It offers living spaces that are built to engage kids and the whole family with an exclusive unmatched opulence. The company has worked with the corporate sector, government bodies, and home spaces from project commencement to delivery and has set a high benchmark of service quality and commitment.



Ark Samyak is strategically located in Bachupally, a prominent developing suburb of Hyderabad, which has an easy access to international schools, malls, hospitals, and other essential services. It will be the logical destination with elegance and luxury as its primary ingredients. About 160 residential units of 1,315-1,760 sft each are built in such a manner that they do not face each other.

"Our new project is being extraordinarily built with a focus on creating a perfect environment for little ones with state-of-the-art robust infrastructural facilities," says Gummi Ram Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of Ark Group, who is also National Vice President of Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Association of India (Credai). He further said, "Ark Samyak primarily focuses on developing kid-centric residences that are designed to spur mental growth, with an additional emphasis on safety and amusement, in order to create an environment where they can reach their full potential. It will act as a catalyst to provide them with a head start in life's race, in its capacity."

"The aesthetically designed homes will ensure the families provide a safe and secure atmosphere and stimulate knowledge that will develop children's nascent minds. This project is given Gold-rated pre-certification by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). Along with ultra-luxurious components, the project has its own share of green with native species and various plants," Ram Reddy said. "Effective utilisation of solar energy combined with energy-efficient lighting fixtures for the common exterior is one of the major highlights. As a part of taking steps towards an environmentally friendly society, we have also set up an electric vehicle (EV) charging facility in the community," he informed to media while briefing about the project.

Meghna Gummi, CEO, Ark Group said, "Each apartment in Ark Samyak is being fitted with modern-day technological safety standards which will always keep the family together. All corners in the apartments are rounded, to ensure that the kids don't get hurt, motion sensors in the kid's bedroom and bathroom, vinyl floor in kids' bedroom and provision of safety sockets at different heights."

"The majestic entrance lounge showcases the grandeur of the people in the community. The clubhouse built across four floors has series of activity spaces and ensures social interactions among adults and children. RWH, organic waste management, and water-efficient plumbing fixtures are some of the other major infrastructural facilities of the eco-friendlier project," she added.