Getup Srinu as lead actor; ‘Raju Yadav’ trailer looks humorous and emotional

Renowned for his versatile performances on the small screen, Getup Srinu, fondly referred to as the "small-screen Kamal Haasan" due to his dynamic range of characters on the popular show Jabardasth, is stepping into the spotlight as a lead actor in the upcoming film "Raju Yadav." Directed by Krishnamachary K, the film marks Srinu's debut in a leading role, promising audiences a wholesome entertainer filled with laughter and heartfelt moments.

Produced by K. Prashant Reddy and Rajesh Kallepalli under the banners of Sai Varunavi Creations and Charisma Dreams Entertainment, "Raju Yadav" has already generated significant buzz with its previously released teaser and songs, receiving an overwhelmingly positive response from viewers. Recent sensation Teja Sajja unveils the trailer of the film.

The newly unveiled theatrical trailer provides a glimpse into the life of Raju Yadav, a cricket enthusiast whose world turns upside down after a freak accident on the field leaves him with facial paralysis, permanently wearing a smile. Desperate to undergo a costly surgery, Raju moves to Hyderabad and takes up a job as a cab driver, hoping to earn enough money to fund his treatment. Along the way, he encounters love and heartbreak, weaving a tale of resilience and determination.

Based on real incidents, director Krishnamachary infuses "Raju Yadav" with humor, emotion, and relatable characters, making it an engaging and entertaining cinematic experience. Getup Srinu shines in the titular role, effortlessly transitioning between moments of joy and sorrow, while Ankita Kharat delivers a compelling performance as the female lead.

Sai Ram Uday D.F.Tech's cinematography captures the essence of the story, while Harshvardhan Rameshwar's background score adds depth and emotion to each scene. With a release date set for May 17th, "Raju Yadav" is poised to captivate audiences worldwide with its heartwarming narrative and stellar performances.