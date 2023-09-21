Live
Asia Healthcare Holdings to infuse Rs 600cr in AINU
Asia Healthcare Holdings (AHH), the single specialty healthcare delivery platform, has acquired a majority stake in Asian Institute of Nephrology and...
Asia Healthcare Holdings (AHH), the single specialty healthcare delivery platform, has acquired a majority stake in Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU), single specialty hospital network of urology and nephrology care with a presence in four cities and pioneering work in robotic urology surgery. AHH will make an investment of Rs 600 crore in the company through a mix of primary and secondary infusion. This acquisition and AHH’s foray into urology and nephrology segment marks its expansion into a fourth specialty making it the largest and only single speciality healthcare delivery platform in India and the broader Asian sub-continent.
AINU was founded in 2013 by a team of urologists & nephrologists led by Dr C Mallikarjuna and Dr P C Reddy, since then it has become a pioneering hospital network in the urology & nephrology clinical specialty in the country.
The company currently operates seven hospitals across Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Siliguri and Chennai.