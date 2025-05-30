AstraZeneca gets CDSCO nod for lung cancer drug
Highlights
New Delhi: AstraZeneca India Pharma on Thursday said it has received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for Osimertinib tablets in strength of 40mg and 80mg. The approval marks a critical step forward with Osimertinib as monotherapy in the treatment of patients with locally advanced, unresectable (Stage III) non-small cell lung cancer, it added.
