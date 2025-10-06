Ather Energy Crosses 5,00,000th Electric Scooter Production Milestone

The milestone was marked by the rollout of the Rizta from Ather’s Hosur facility Ather Energy Limited, India’s leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer, today announced a significant production milestone with the roll-out of its 5,00,000th vehicle from its manufacturing plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The milestone vehicle was Ather’s flagship family scooter, Rizta, which has rapidly emerged as one of the strongest growth drivers for the brand since its launch last year.

Speaking on the milestone, Swapnil Jain, Co-founder and CTO, Ather Energy, said, “Crossing 5,00,000 scooters is a major milestone for Ather. From our very first prototype to today, our journey has been about building not just vehicles, but a scalable, reliable, and consistent manufacturing ecosystem. This achievement reflects years of focused engineering, rigorous testing, and meticulous attention to quality at every stage of production. It also highlights the dedication of teams across the company and the trust and support of our owner community, who have been with us throughout this journey.”

Over the years, Ather has built a strong portfolio of performance and family scooters. Within just a year of its launch, the Rizta has become a core pillar of Ather’s growth, accounting for over one-third of total production volumes and accelerating the company’s expansion. Over the last couple of months, Ather has rapidly expanded its presence in the Middle and North India, with a focus on tier 2 and 3 cities, alongside metro markets.

Ather currently operates two manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, one each for vehicle assembly and battery production. The Hosur facility has a manufacturing capacity of 4,20,000 scooters a year. To meet growing demand, Ather is setting up its third manufacturing facility, Factory 3.0, in Bidkin, AURIC, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra. The facility will be developed in two phases and will be built on Industry 4.0 principles, integrating advanced digital technologies into the manufacturing process. Once both phases are fully operational, Factory 3.0 will increase Ather’s total installed capacity across all facilities to 1.42 million electric two-wheelers annually.