August 11: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

The equity markets clocked a swift recovery on the latter half of the session on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, but closed almost flat. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 28.73 points or 0.05 per cent lower at 54,525.93. The Nifty 50 index closed 2.15 points or 0.1 per cent up at 16,282.25. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Tata Steel 1428.5 4 1390 1429.7 1384.2 JSW Steel 747.3 3.48 727 752 727 IOC 104.8 2.49 102.8 104.95 102.3 NTPC 117.1 2.4 114.7 117.3 114.55 Hindalco 436.5 2.24 429.3 444.5 429.05 Power Grid 176.3 2.14 172.95 177 172.55 ONGC 117.15 2 115.5 117.3 114.85 BPCL 450.9 1.39 446 451.55 440.55 Coal India 144.05 1.3 142.9 144.35 141.15 Reliance 2115 1.29 2096.95 2120 2083.4





Check out the top ten losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.