Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Business

August 11: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

August 11: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
x
Highlights

The equity markets clocked a swift recovery on the latter half of the session on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, but closed almost flat.

The equity markets clocked a swift recovery on the latter half of the session on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, but closed almost flat. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 28.73 points or 0.05 per cent lower at 54,525.93. The Nifty 50 index closed 2.15 points or 0.1 per cent up at 16,282.25. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Tata Steel

1428.5

4

1390

1429.7

1384.2

JSW Steel

747.3

3.48

727

752

727

IOC

104.8

2.49

102.8

104.95

102.3

NTPC

117.1

2.4

114.7

117.3

114.55

Hindalco

436.5

2.24

429.3

444.5

429.05

Power Grid

176.3

2.14

172.95

177

172.55

ONGC

117.15

2

115.5

117.3

114.85

BPCL

450.9

1.39

446

451.55

440.55

Coal India

144.05

1.3

142.9

144.35

141.15

Reliance

2115

1.29

2096.95

2120

2083.4


Check out the top ten losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Shree Cement

26550

-2.09

27215

27418

26385.05

Kotak Bank

1778.6

-1.86

1820

1820

1762.15

Sun Pharma

779.25

-1.78

794

795

773.3

Bajaj Auto

3736

-1.63

3800

3806.25

3695.2

ICICI Bank

693.8

-1.01

706.25

707.15

690

Tata Consumer

765

-0.89

771.9

774.2

752

Divi's Laboratories

4911.25

-0.88

4954.5

4958.95

4840.8

HDFC Bank

1494.5

-0.87

1514.9

1518.85

1491.05

M&M

780

-0.8

786.3

789.95

767.5

Nestle India

18132

-0.77

18315

18315

18025.35

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X