August 11: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
The equity markets clocked a swift recovery on the latter half of the session on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, but closed almost flat. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 28.73 points or 0.05 per cent lower at 54,525.93. The Nifty 50 index closed 2.15 points or 0.1 per cent up at 16,282.25. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
Tata Steel
1428.5
4
1390
1429.7
1384.2
JSW Steel
747.3
3.48
727
752
727
IOC
104.8
2.49
102.8
104.95
102.3
NTPC
117.1
2.4
114.7
117.3
114.55
Hindalco
436.5
2.24
429.3
444.5
429.05
Power Grid
176.3
2.14
172.95
177
172.55
ONGC
117.15
2
115.5
117.3
114.85
BPCL
450.9
1.39
446
451.55
440.55
Coal India
144.05
1.3
142.9
144.35
141.15
Reliance
2115
1.29
2096.95
2120
2083.4
Check out the top ten losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
Shree Cement
26550
-2.09
27215
27418
26385.05
Kotak Bank
1778.6
-1.86
1820
1820
1762.15
Sun Pharma
779.25
-1.78
794
795
773.3
Bajaj Auto
3736
-1.63
3800
3806.25
3695.2
ICICI Bank
693.8
-1.01
706.25
707.15
690
Tata Consumer
765
-0.89
771.9
774.2
752
Divi's Laboratories
4911.25
-0.88
4954.5
4958.95
4840.8
HDFC Bank
1494.5
-0.87
1514.9
1518.85
1491.05
M&M
780
-0.8
786.3
789.95
767.5
Nestle India
18132
-0.77
18315
18315
18025.35