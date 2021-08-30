August 30: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Domestic benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, gained more than a per cent each to end at fresh highs amid global cues on Monday, August 30, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 765.04 points or 1.36 per cent higher at 56,889.76. The Nifty 50 rose 225.85 points or 1.35 per cent to 16,931.05. 43 stocks advanced on the Nifty 50 index while seven stocks declined. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and seven losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top ten gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low Bharti Airtel 625 5.02 596 625 590.1 Divi's Laboratories 5119 4.24 4932.6 5133.95 4930 Axis Bank 782.75 4.03 756 789.5 754 Tata Steel 1436.7 3.8 1399 1445 1398 Coal India 143.3 3.43 138.6 143.95 138.6 Titan 1880.1 3.16 1835 1886.95 1831.8 ONGC 120.1 2.96 116.75 120.4 116.75 Maruti 6802 2.67 6690 6810 6653.85 Bajaj Finance 7151.05 2.65 6995.95 7197 6980 SBI 422.9 2.53 414.4 423.3 413.5





Check out seven losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low Tech Mahindra 1424.8 -1.43 1450 1455 1415.9 Eicher Motors 2547.55 -1.11 2580.7 2608.2 2545.8 Nestle India 19736 -1.11 20050 20122.5 19684.25 Infosys 1699.85 -0.52 1703.05 1718.65 1690.4 Wipro 632.05 -0.46 635.95 639.5 630.55 SBI Life 1179.25 -0.41 1189.5 1199 1176.55 TCS 3709 -0.3 3715 3740.35 3687.6



