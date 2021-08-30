August 30: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- The S&P BSE Sensex closed 765.04 points or 1.36 per cent higher at 56,889.76.
- The Nifty 50 rose 225.85 points or 1.35 per cent to 16,931.05. 43 stocks advanced on the Nifty 50 index while seven stocks declined.
Domestic benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, gained more than a per cent each to end at fresh highs amid global cues on Monday, August 30, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 765.04 points or 1.36 per cent higher at 56,889.76. The Nifty 50 rose 225.85 points or 1.35 per cent to 16,931.05. 43 stocks advanced on the Nifty 50 index while seven stocks declined. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and seven losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top ten gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Bharti Airtel
|625
|5.02
|596
|625
|590.1
|Divi's Laboratories
|5119
|4.24
|4932.6
|5133.95
|4930
|Axis Bank
|782.75
|4.03
|756
|789.5
|754
|Tata Steel
|1436.7
|3.8
|1399
|1445
|1398
|Coal India
|143.3
|3.43
|138.6
|143.95
|138.6
|Titan
|1880.1
|3.16
|1835
|1886.95
|1831.8
|ONGC
|120.1
|2.96
|116.75
|120.4
|116.75
|Maruti
|6802
|2.67
|6690
|6810
|6653.85
|Bajaj Finance
|7151.05
|2.65
|6995.95
|7197
|6980
|SBI
|422.9
|2.53
|414.4
|423.3
|413.5
Check out seven losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Tech Mahindra
|1424.8
|-1.43
|1450
|1455
|1415.9
|Eicher Motors
|2547.55
|-1.11
|2580.7
|2608.2
|2545.8
|Nestle India
|19736
|-1.11
|20050
|20122.5
|19684.25
|Infosys
|1699.85
|-0.52
|1703.05
|1718.65
|1690.4
|Wipro
|632.05
|-0.46
|635.95
|639.5
|630.55
|SBI Life
|1179.25
|-0.41
|1189.5
|1199
|1176.55
|TCS
|3709
|-0.3
|3715
|3740.35
|3687.6
