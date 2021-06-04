Aurobindo sets up oxygen plant

Hyderabad: Aurobindo Pharma Foundation, the CSR arm of Aurobindo Pharma, established an oxygen generation plant with 0.5 tonnes per day capacity at Gandhi General Hospital here.

Set up with an outlay of Rs one crore, the plant will augment the supply of oxygen to meet the growing requirements to treat critically ill Covid patients at the hospital. The plant has formally been handed over to the hospital authorities by an Aurobindo team led by Suresh Raman on Friday.

"Aurobindo has spent around Rs 1 crore on procurement of machinery, equipment and converting the nitrogen plant into an oxygen generating plant. Amidst the severity of the second wave of Covid-19, the demand for medical oxygen is growing phenomenally," said Suresh. "The organization has taken initiatives to support govt hospitals to meet the demand of medical oxygen through various measures. The foundation has supplied 50,000 cubic meters of medical oxygen to Gandhi, TIMS and MGM hospital Warangal in the last month. We also distributed oxygen cylinders to needy patients in rural areas," said S Sadananda Reddy, Head, Aurobindo pharma foundation.