Avira Diamond: India’s First Lab-Grown Diamond Jewellery Brand

In an exclusive chat with Suresh Jain, the founder of Avira Diamonds, let’s explore the history of India's first lab-grown diamond jewellery brand. What started as a dream to make diamonds more accessible has now grown into a brand that’s changing the way people think about luxury and jewellery in India.

In this conversation, Suresh opens up about the inspiration behind Avira, what makes their diamonds truly special, and how they're making beautiful, sustainable jewellery a part of everyday life—not just something saved for special occasions. From their early beginnings to exciting expansion plans, he shares the story of building a brand with purpose, passion, and a whole lot of sparkle.

Avira Diamonds is described as India's first lab-grown diamond jewellery brand. Could you elaborate on what makes it the first in this category?

Avira Diamonds is called India’s first lab-grown diamond jewellery brand because we were among the pioneers to focus only on lab-grown diamond jewellery and build a brand around it. When we started, the idea of lab-grown diamonds was still very nascent in India, and there wasn’t any brand that offered a complete and trusted experience in this space. We wanted to create something that people could connect with—something modern, meaningful, and beautiful.

As the founder, my vision was rooted in reimagining luxury—making it more sustainable, transparent, and future-forward. I wanted to give people designs they’d love, with diamonds that feel special and carry a sense of meaning. The goal was to make diamond jewellery more accessible, with values that match what today’s customers care about—style, trust, and responsibility.

As a founder, what was your initial vision behind establishing a lab-grown diamond brand?

As a founder, my vision came from something very personal that I observed—every woman dreams of owning a diamond, but for a long time, it was something only the rich could afford. Traditional diamonds were simply out of reach for many. I saw a big gap: the desire was there, but the price made it difficult for most women to make that dream come true. That’s when I decided to start a brand that would make diamond jewellery more accessible, without compromising on beauty or quality.

Avira Diamonds aims to make world-class diamonds attainable for every Indian family. What strategies does the brand employ to achieve this accessibility?

At Avira Diamonds, our goal has always been to make world-class diamonds more attainable without compromising on quality. From the very beginning, we’ve been clear about one thing—affordability should never mean a trade-off in craftsmanship or design.

To ensure this, we focus on creating lightweight jewellery that is both elegant and budget-friendly. This allows us to offer beautiful pieces at a range of price points, so every customer can find something that fits their style and their budget. Whether it's a gift or a personal purchase, we make sure there’s always a meaningful piece within reach.

Our aim is to make diamonds a part of everyday life for Indian families—not just for special occasions, but as something they can truly own and enjoy.

The product range includes items for everyday elegance and bridal trousseaus. What are some examples of the price points for these different categories?

At Avira Diamonds, we’ve designed our product range to suit both everyday elegance and grand bridal trousseaus—so there’s something for every occasion and every budget. For daily wear, our diamond nosepins start at just ₹5,000, making them a simple yet elegant choice. A pair of diamond earrings starts from around ₹25,000, perfect for adding a touch of sparkle to everyday looks.

For more statement pieces, like those often chosen for bridal or festive wear, our necklaces begin at ₹1.5 lakh. We also offer beautiful bracelets starting from 50,000. Each piece is thoughtfully designed to offer value, beauty, and timeless style—no matter the price point.

Can you explain the sourcing and certification processes that guarantee Avira Diamonds is different from others?

At Avira Diamonds, we are deeply committed to quality, transparency, and craftsmanship—standards that set us apart in the industry. What makes us truly different begins at the very foundation of our sourcing and certification process.

Firstly, we exclusively use diamonds with VVS clarity and EF color, ensuring exceptional brilliance, purity, and rarity in every stone. This commitment to using only top-tier diamonds guarantees our customers receive pieces of unmatched quality.

Secondly, all our diamonds come with independent certifications from both IGI (International Gemological Institute) and SGL (Solitaire Gemological Laboratory). These globally recognized certificates provide complete assurance regarding the authenticity, grading, and specifications of each diamond we offer.

Finally, what truly differentiates Avira Diamonds is that we strictly cut and polish our own diamonds. By managing this intricate process in-house, we maintain full control over quality and craftsmanship. This not only ensures consistency and precision but also reflects our deep passion for excellence in every facet.

In essence, our hands-on approach from sourcing to finishing—backed by internationally trusted certification—guarantees that every Avira diamond is a cut above the rest.

Since Avira Diamonds is seeking to "revolutionize the jewellery industry." So, in what specific ways does the brand aim to achieve this revolution?

At Avira Diamonds, our idea of revolutionizing the jewellery industry starts with rethinking how jewellery is designed and experienced. We’re very intentional about creating pieces that reflect changing seasons, moods, and lifestyle trends—so our designs always feel fresh, relevant, and connected to the way women live today.

Another key focus is on crafting lightweight jewellery that’s stylish yet affordable. We want to move away from the belief that diamond jewellery is only meant for special occasions or only accessible to a few. By offering beautiful, well-made pieces at different price points, we aim to make diamonds a part of every woman’s everyday wardrobe.

As you are planning to expand to add 10 more stores in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. What is the timeline for this expansion? The new Hyderabad store is Avira Diamonds' eighth store. Can you provide a breakdown of the locations of the other seven stores?

The opening of our new Hyderabad store marks an exciting milestone for Avira Diamonds—this is our eighth showroom, and it reflects the growing trust and love for our brand. We’ve built a strong presence with three stores in Chennai and additional showrooms in Bangalore, Puducherry, Dubai, and now Hyderabad. We’re also proud to be the first Indian lab-grown diamond brand to expand globally with a store in the UAE.

As part of our growth plan, we’re now focused on expanding further across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with plans to add 10 more stores in these regions over the next 12 to 18 months. This will help us reach more customers and bring our designs closer to them.

Looking ahead, we also have our eyes set on northern cities like Delhi, Kolkata, and Raipur. Our goal is to take Avira Diamonds to every part of the country, making our jewellery more accessible and available to women everywhere.