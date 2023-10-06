Bajaj Finance hits new 52-week high

New Delhi: Bajaj twins are the biggest gainers in the BSE Sensex on Friday.

Bajaj Finance hit a new 52 week high of Rs 8,107 on Friday. It is up 2.9 per cent at Rs 8,080.

Bajaj Finance board of directors approved raising of capital through a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 8,800 crore.

It also approved a preferential issue of up to 15,50,000 warrants convertible into equivalent number of equity shares to Bajaj Finserv Limited, the promoter, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 1,200 crore.

Bajaj Finserv is the top gainer among Sensex stocks on Friday. It is up 4.4 per cent at Rs 1,611 on BSE.