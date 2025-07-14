Bandhan AMC Celebrates 25 Years of Serving Investors

Bandhan AMC Limited, one of the leading asset management companies in the country celebrates 25 years in the Indian mutual fund industry, marking a legacy built on trust, innovation and unwavering commitment to helping savers become investors. To mark this milestone with its investors and partners, Bandhan AMC presents ‘Raju Bhaiya Ki Kahani,’ a nostalgic, music-led film that reflects the journey familiar to many: from saving to investing with confidence. Told through a heartfelt jingle and evocative animation, it celebrates the progress of everyday investors over the years. Scan the QR code in the photo to watch the film.

25 Year Journey | Raju Bhaiya Ki Kahani -

Speaking on this celebration, Mr. Vishal Kapoor, CEO, Bandhan AMC, shares, “As we mark 25 years of our journey, we are proud of the role we have played in helping millions of savers become investors. From our origins as ANZ Grindlays Mutual Fund to Standard Chartered Mutual Fund to IDFC AMC to now becoming Bandhan AMC, every milestone has been a testament to our commitment to financial inclusion, innovation and investor-centricity. While we celebrate this legacy, we remain focused on the road ahead- dedicated to empowering investors, expanding access to prudent financial solutions and redefining what is possible. We are deeply grateful to our investors, partners, employees and all stakeholders for their enduring trust and support throughout the years.”

Over the last 25 years, the organisation has been a pioneer in innovation, being the first to introduce products such as Short-Term Fund, Government Securities Fund, Dynamic Bond Fund, Medium Term Fund and roll-down structures in debt schemes. It has also embraced next-generation strategies like Artificial Intelligence led PMS products and Machine Learning based investment frameworks through offerings like NEO Equity PMS. Beyond product innovation, the company has played a vital role in investor education, launching well-received campaigns like One Idiot, Return of One Idiot, Dattey Raho, and Be Smart - Stay Invested, which have helped spread financial awareness across the country.

In 2025, Bandhan AMC continues to expand its reach with the launch of its 100th branch, new operations at GIFT City with three India-focused funds and Vedartha, a dedicated platform for wealth creation for both onshore and offshore investors. As Bandhan AMC steps into the future, the vision remains clear, to be a trusted partner in every Indian’s financial journey, and to continue helping savers become investors.