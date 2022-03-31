  • Menu
Bank Holidays in April 2022: Banks in Telangana to be closed for 11 days

Bank Holidays in April 2022

Highlights

In April 2022, all the banks across Telangana will remain closed for eleven days.

In April 2022, all the banks will remain closed for eleven days, i.e. the holiday list includes Ugadi, Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti, Good Friday, four Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays. Banks observe only gazetted holidays all across the country.

April 2022

April 01 – Friday – Banks' Closing of Accounts

April 02 – Saturday – Ugadi/ Gudhi Padwa

April 03 – Sunday

April 05 – Tuesday – Babu Jagjivan Ram's Birthday

April 09 – Saturday – Second Saturday

April 10 – Sunday

April 14 – Thursday – Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti/Mahavir Jayanti/Baisakhi/Vaisakhi/Tamil New Year's Day/Biju Festival/Cheiraoba/Bohag Bihu

April 15 –­­ Friday – Good Friday/Himachal Day/Bengali New Year's Day (Nababarsha)/Bohag Bihu/Vishu

April 17 – Sunday

April 23 – Saturday – Fourth Saturday

April 24 – Sunday

*This holiday list is subject to change

Guidance for Customers

Please note that the central government holidays apply to all banks, the public and the private sector. Though the holiday dates may vary from one bank to another and there may also be other state-wise bank holidays.

When it comes to state holidays, customers are advised to visit their respective bank branches and find the exact dates. Please note that banks are closed on every month's second and fourth Saturdays.

There are three types of holidays mentioned in the RBI list – Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks Closing of Accounts. However, ATMs and mobile banking will be available during these holidays.


