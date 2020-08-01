Bank Holidays in August 2020: Full list here

Bank Holidays in August 2020: All the banks will remain closed for eleven days in August. August looks like the month of festivities. We will also be celebrating Independence Day this month. In August the banks will remain closed for five Sundays and two Saturdays. Different states will have special public holidays accordingly. Customers are advised to plan their bank-related work as per the bank holidays.

List of Bank Holidays in August 2020:

 August 01 – Bakrid, Saturday

 August 02 – Sunday

 August 03 – Raksha Bandhan, Monday

 August 08 – Second Saturday

 August 09 – Sunday

 August 11 – Sri Krishna Janmastami

 August 15 – Independence Day

 August 16 – Sunday

 August 22 – Ganesh Chaturthi, Fourth Saturday

 August 23 – Sunday

 August 30 – Muharram, Sunday

*This holiday list is subject to change

Note: Every month the public and private sector banks remain closed on the second, fourth Saturdays and all Sundays.

Guidance for Customers

Please note that the central government holidays apply to all banks, public as well as the private sector. Though the holiday dates may vary from one bank to another and there may also be additional state-wise bank holidays. When it comes to state holidays, customers are advised to visit their respective bank branch and find out the exact dates.