Bank of Baroda ropes in Sachin as ambassador

Hyderabad : Bank of Baroda (BoB) said it signed cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar as the bank’s global brand ambassador. The strategic partnership between Sachin Tendulkar and Bank of Baroda is built on an alignment of core values like excellence and trust. The bank is launching its first campaign featuring Sachin called ‘Play The Masterstroke’.

The campaign encourages people to play a masterstroke and score big to realise their financial aspirations by choosing a bank that is trusted by millions and backed by a legacy of over a century. Debadatta Chand, Managing Director & CEO, Bank of Baroda, said: "It is a moment of great pride for Bank of Baroda to announce Sachin Tendulkar, one of India’s sporting legends, as our global brand ambassador. Sachin is a global icon who has always led by example, inspiring us through his actions both on and off the field.