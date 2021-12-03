Bank unions call for 2-day strike on Dec 16-17

  • Menu
Jaipur: The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine unions, has called a two-day nationwide strike on December 16 and 17, in protest against the government's plan to privatise public sector banks.

United Forum of Bank Unions convener Mahesh Mishra on Thursday said the government wants to pass the Banking Reforms Bill in the current session of Parliament, paving the way for privatisation.

He said in a statement that the United Forum will hold a sit-in against this Bill as part of the movement starting from Friday (December 3), and a two-day nationwide strike will be

held on December 16 and 17 in protest against the Bill.

Mishra added that bank unions support policies related to economic development of the country along with employee and friendly banking policies but not privatisation of banks. He said a notice related to the strike has been given by the United Forum to the Indian Banks' Association.

