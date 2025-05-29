BASF launches breakthrough crop protection for paddy farmers

Hyderabad: BASF India has introduced two groundbreaking crop protection products—Valexio Insecticide and Mibelya Fungicide—specifically designed to support Indian rice farmers in improving yield and quality. With this launch, India becomes the first country globally to access BASF’s latest innovations aimed at strengthening food security and sustainable agriculture.

Valexio, powered by BASF’s novel Prexio Active, offers superior control over all life stages of rice hoppers—one of the most damaging pests to rice crops. Uniquely formulated, the insecticide boasts no known cross-resistance with existing solutions and delivers long-lasting protection, as well as plant health benefits such as stronger stems, enhanced root systems, and denser canopies.

Complementing this is Mibelya, India’s first fungicide to feature Revysol, a next-generation active ingredient developed by BASF. Combined with Xemium, another patented molecule, Mibelya provides dual-action control against rice diseases like sheath blight and dirty panicle, ensuring fast, deep, and long-duration protection.

With the monsoon season approaching, Mibelya offers a timely solution for farmers facing unpredictable weather and increasing disease pressure.