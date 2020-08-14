BE in pact with Johnson & Johnson for Covid vaccine

Hyderabad City-based vaccine maker Biological E Ltd on Thursday said it entered into an agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, part of pharma major Johnson & Johnson, for creation and enhancement of production capabilities to manufacture the latter's Covid-19 vaccine.



Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine candidate (Ad26.COV2.S) is currently in phase 1/2 clinical trials, a press release from the city-based vaccine maker said on Thursday.

"We are very pleased indeed to collaborate with an organisation like Johnson & Johnson. Given the magnitude of Covid-19 pandemic, our ability to mount an effective response will be predicated on the ability to supply the vaccine globally and in significant quantities. This is best achieved through collaboration," said Mahima Datla, the company's Managing Director. BE is looking forward to deploying its manufacturing infrastructure to support Johnson & Johnson's commitment to global access to its Covid-19 vaccine, said Narender Dev Mantena, Director of Biological E Holdings Inc. He heads BE's novel vaccine initiative.

Founded in 1953, Biological E Limited is the first private sector biological products company in India and the first pharmaceutical company in South India. BE develops, manufactures and supplies vaccines and therapeutics. It has supplied vaccines to over 100 countries and its therapeutic products are sold in India and the USA. The company currently has eight WHO-prequalified vaccines in its portfolio.