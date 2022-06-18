Being the dad his father couldn't be

It is the story of a young boy growing up in Nepal - his father was a labourer and used to drink, leading to his childhood being full of hardships. When his uncle brought him to Delhi at the age of 12, he knew he wanted to grow up to be the man and dad his father never was. He wanted to provide the best for his family and make them proud. We are talking about Hukum Bahadur Thapa, who turned his life around and is now giving the best to his child and family. Today, he is a content person who looks towards the life he's built with pride. He worked with a purpose to achieve this goal. "When I was young, the conditions at home were really bad. My father used to drink a lot. There was barely any money at home. But now that I am a father myself, I want to be the best dad for my son," says Hukum.

Ever since he arrived in Delhi till 2019, Hukum worked at various houses doing odd jobs like cleaning, cooking and even as a security guard. Two years ago, he came to know about Urban Company, and learnt how the company treats its associates as partners. His friend who used to work with Urban Company had told him that he works according to his own timings and still earns well. This attracted Hukum to partner with Urban Company and join the cleaning category.

"I feel really proud and happy being an Urban Company partner because when I go to a customer's place, they welcome us and treat us with respect. They ask if we would like to have water or tea," he says.

"I choose my work hours and I am still able to earn around Rs 1,500 per day easily," he says.

After joining UC, Hukum is able to spend quality time with his family. "I can play with my son, spend time with my wife and we even go out together. I am finally able to do the best for my son by working with Urban Company because I will not find a better platform for myself. I know this and, hence, I will always be a UC partner," says Hukum.

This father's day, let's salute Hukum and all the other fathers out there who are toiling day & night to provide the best for their family.