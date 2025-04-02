BEL inks deal with Indian Air Force for maintenance of Akash missile system

Bengaluru : Navratna defence public sector undertaking Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has signed a contract with the Indian Air Force, valued at Rs 593.22 crore, for providing maintenance services for the Akash missile system to kick off the new financial year 2025-26.

The BEL had also supplied the IAF with the Akash missile system for which it has won the maintenance contract.

Further, the company has concluded negotiations with customers for acquisition of orders worth Rs 5,000 crore, BEL said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Bharat Electronics Limited has achieved a turnover of around Rs 23,000 crore during the financial year 2024-25, against the previous year’s turnover of Rs 19,820 crore, registering a growth of 16 per cent. This includes export sales of around $106 million during FY 2024-25, as against the previous year’s export turnover of $ 92.98 million, registering a growth of 14 per cent, according to a company statement.

In the fiscal year 2024-25, BEL secured orders worth Rs 18,715 crore. Some of the major orders received during the year are BMP II Upgrade, Ashwini Radar, Software Defined Radios, Data link, Multi-Function Radars, EON 51, Seekers, Anti Drone System, Airport Surveillance Radar, Sonar Upgradation, Flycatcher spares, Radar upgradation, Spares and Services, etc, and other projects in the non-defence sector. With this, the total order book of BEL as on April 1, 2025, stands at around Rs 71,650 crore, including the export order book of $359 million.

BEL Chairman & Managing Director, Manoj Jain, said: "BEL strives to attain self-reliance through enhanced Indigenisation efforts, expansion and modernisation, outsourcing to Indian Industries, including MSMEs & startups. BEL has rolled out strategies to maximise its global outreach and footprint in International market segments in the coming years. All these efforts will help BEL to retain its market leadership position in the strategic electronics sector."

BEL has reported a 47.3 per cent growth in its net profit for the third quarter ended December 2024 to Rs 1,316.06 crore, compared to Rs 893.30 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

The Navratna defence public sector company's consolidated revenue from operations in the third quarter shot up by 38.6 per cent to Rs 5,770.69 crore, from Rs 4,162.16 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.