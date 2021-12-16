BEML, RITES sign MoU to explore Metro & Export projects

BEML Limited and RITES Ltd., a leading Transport Infrastructure Consultancy and Engineering company, on Thursday, December 16, 2021, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore and jointly bid for opportunities in the fields of Metro systems and export of rolling stock.

As part of the MoU, RITES will provide expertise in design, engineering, marketing and any other support that may be required for tapping domestic and overseas opportunities while BEML will be responsible for the manufacturing of customised metro coaches and rolling stock.

The MoU will allow both companies to leverage each other's expertise and technologies to optimise operations and expand on a global level. It would enable BEML and RITES to jointly bid and provide the entire spectrum of services from design, manufacture to operations & maintenance for the existing and upcoming Metro systems as well as export of rolling stock and related services.

The collaboration will not only create a platform to enable exploration of business opportunities around the globe but also facilitate knowledge sharing to strengthen respective organisations' operations.

RITES Limited is a Miniratna (Category – I) Schedule 'A' Public Sector Enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. The company has experience spanning 47 years and has undertaken projects in over 55 countries across Asia, Africa, Latin America, South America and the Middle East region. RITES Limited is the only export arm of Indian Railways for providing rolling stock overseas (other than Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia).