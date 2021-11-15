Best Group of Hotels Award goes to SVM

Hyderabad: City-based SVM Grand Group of Hotels has been honoured with 'Best Group of Hotels' award at the 15th edition of Epicurus' Indian Hospitality Awards 2021.

Meka Varaprasad, Chairman and Managing Director, SVM Grand Group of Hotels, received the award from Venugopala Chary, Special representative of Telangana State in New Delhi, at an event in the city on Sunday night.

Commenting on the occasion, Varaprasad said: "I am happy to receive the award from Venogopal chari, he's been a backbone to our organisation and has been supporting us for a long time. It's an extreme pleasure to receive the award from him."

Venugopal Chary, said: "SVMGroup operates 10 branches in Hyderabad and is ready to open a new branch in Nagole, which is going to be one of the best hotels in Hyderabad for banquets and dining.