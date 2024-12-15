Beyond SAP: Nanda Kishore Gannamneni’s Journey of Turning Challenges into Opportunities

Nanda Kishore Gannamneni, a seasoned SAP consultant with over two decades of experience, reflects on his journey and the human side of consulting in this candid conversation. Known for his technical expertise and empathy, Nanda shares insights into his career, challenges, and approach to SAP.

"When I first started working with SAP, I wasn’t sure it was going to be my career," Nanda recalls. "But it was during one of my early projects—a small-scale implementation for a pharmaceutical company—that I felt a deep connection. It was chaotic, but seeing how SAP could transform a business left a lasting impression. That’s when I knew I wanted to grow in this field."

Throughout his career, Nanda has found motivation in the impact his work has on businesses. "It's about the tangible changes we create," he says. "I remember a GTS compliance project for a multinational that saved them from hefty penalties. It made me realize that SAP is more than technical work; it's about solving real problems and helping people."

A moment of growth came during a challenging project at Bayer. "We were rolling out a compliance management system, but midway through, regulations changed. Our configurations were at risk, and I was frustrated. But instead of sticking to our original plan, we took a step back and adjusted. That experience taught me that flexibility and adaptability are more important than rigid plans."

Empathy, Nanda believes, is a key component of successful consulting. "It’s not just about talking technical solutions. I make it a point to listen to clients, understand their frustrations, and build trust," he says. "I recall an implementation where team members were overwhelmed. Instead of pushing harder, I slowed down, offered support, and built a relationship that continues to this day."

Managing cross-cultural teams has also been a defining aspect of Nanda’s career. "I’ve worked with teams from different countries, and each brings its unique strengths. During a rollout for Bayer, I made sure to understand cultural nuances and adjusted my communication style. Small gestures, like learning basic greetings in their language, made a huge difference."

Nanda's experience with SAP Master Data Governance (MDG) has shaped his approach to data management. "MDG isn’t just about managing data; it’s about enabling better business decisions and sustainable growth," he explains.

When reflecting on leadership, Nanda shares, "A turning point for me was during a high-stakes implementation. A junior team member made a mistake, but instead of reprimanding him, I supported him. It taught me that being a leader isn’t about never failing, but about helping your team bounce back stronger."

For Nanda, the key to sustaining his passion in a demanding field is mentoring. "I find joy in watching younger consultants grow. Sharing my knowledge and seeing their excitement when they solve problems reignites my own passion."

Looking back, Nanda wishes he had embraced mentorship earlier. "I focused so much on building my technical skills that I didn’t realize the impact of guiding others. I’m making up for it now—mentoring gives deeper meaning to my work," he concludes.