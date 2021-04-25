Bharat Biotech to sell Covaxin at Rs 600 to States, Rs 1200 to private hospitals

Bharat Biotech has announced the cost of its COVID-19 vaccine, COVAXIN, for State governments and Private Hospitals. It will cost Rs 600 per dose for State Governments and Rs 1200 per dose for Private Hospitals. The company also said that it will export the vaccine at $15-20 (Rs 1124-1499) per dose.



Bharat Biotech in a tweet said, "Bharat Biotech - COVAXIN® Announcement."





In its release, the company said, we are deeply concerned by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in India & the world. We sincerely wish for the safety and good health of everyone. Bharat Biotech is honoured to develop, manufacture & supply COVAXIN for India's vaccine rollout at Rs 150 per dose, which is distributed for free by the government of India. We would like to state that more than 50% of our capacities have been reserved for central government supplies.

"Recovering costs is essential in the journey of innovation towards other vaccines such as intranasal COVID-19, chikungunya, zika, cholera and others. Our core mission for the last 25 years has been to provide affordable yet world-class healthcare solutions for the globe," said Bharat Biotech Chairman and Managing Director Krishna Ella.

Bharat Biotech has announced prices under directives from the central government regarding its next phase in the COVID-19 vaccination programme that is scheduled to kick off on May 1, 2021. The Centre had asked vaccine manufacturers to supply 50 per cent of their capacities to state governments and private hospitals at a pre-determined rate. This phase aims to inoculate every citizen above the age of 18.

The other vaccine maker in the country, Serum Institute of India (SII), will sell its Covishield at Rs 400 a shot to states and Rs 600 to private hospitals.