BHEL gets Letter of Intent for renewable energy transmission project in Rajasthan

New Delhi: Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd received a Letter of Intent from Rajasthan Part I Power Transmission Ltd to design and execute the high voltage direct current (HVDC) link along with associated AC substations to transmit renewable energy from Bhadla III (Rajasthan) and Fatehpur (UP), according to a regulatory filing on Sunday.

BHEL has received the LOI in consortium with Hitachi Energy India Ltd. for the project which will establish two HVDC LCC terminal stations of 6,000 MW at Bhadla (Rajasthan) and Fatehpur (UP), and an over 800 kV HVDC LCC terminal station (4X1,500 MW) from Bhadla III and Fatehpur, along with associated AC substations.

The project has to be completed by 2030, the filing said. Rajasthan Part I Power Transmission is a special purpose vehicle of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd created to efficiently evacuate renewable energy generated in the Rajasthan Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) through an HVDC scheme.

Government-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has reported a more than twofold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 135 crore for the October-December quarter of the current financial year.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 60.31 crore in the same quarter of FY 2023-24.

BHEL's revenue shot up by 32.2 per cent to Rs 7,277 crore during the third quarter from Rs 5,504 in the same period of the previous year.

The company earnings before interest, depreciation, tax and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 40.5 per cent during the third quarter to Rs 304 crore from Rs 216 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

BHEL’s order book has been growing during the current financial year.

The BHEL and Hitachi Energy India consortium had bagged a major contract in November from the Power Grid Corporation of India for the establishment of over eight hundred 6,000 MW HVDC terminal stations at Khavda Pooling Station-2 (HVDC) and Nagpur (HVDC) for the evacuation of renewable power from the Khavda region in Gujarat to Nagpur.

The scope of work includes converter transformers, AC/DC control and protection, gas-insulated high-voltage switchgear, thyristor valves, 765kV/400kV substation and auxiliary systems to be delivered by Hitachi Energy India along with its consortium partner BHEL.

Earlier in July the company secured a Rs 10,000 crore order for the 1,600 MW Damodar Valley Corp project.

In an exchange filing, BHEL said: "Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) for setting up the 2x800 MW Koderma Phase-II Thermal Power Station at Koderma district, Jharkhand on EPC basis."

Under the terms of the order, BHEL will be responsible for the supply of equipment including boiler, turbine, generator and associated auxiliaries along with electrical and C&I, balance of plant packages; erection & commissioning; and other civil works, the company said in a statement.