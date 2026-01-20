BHEL’s net jumps 3-fold to Rs 390 cr

New Delhi: Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on Monday posted a three-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 390.40 crore for the December quarter, mainly due to increased revenues from key sectors.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 134.70 crore in the October-December period of the preceding 2024-25 fiscal, as per an exchange filing. BHEL's total income rose 18 per cent to Rs 8,691.85 crore during the third quarter from Rs 7,385 crore in the year-ago period.