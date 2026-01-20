  1. Home
  2. Business
Business

BHEL’s net jumps 3-fold to Rs 390 cr

  • Created On:  20 Jan 2026 11:39 AM IST
BHEL’s net jumps 3-fold to Rs 390 cr
X

New Delhi: Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on Monday posted a three-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 390.40 crore for the December quarter, mainly due to increased revenues from key sectors.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 134.70 crore in the October-December period of the preceding 2024-25 fiscal, as per an exchange filing. BHEL's total income rose 18 per cent to Rs 8,691.85 crore during the third quarter from Rs 7,385 crore in the year-ago period.

Tags

BHELBHEL profit surgePSU earningsPower and infrastructure sectorIndian corporate financial performance
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

No compromise on welfare hostel menu, asserts CS

No compromise on welfare hostel menu, asserts CS

National News

More
Share it
X