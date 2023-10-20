Bhima Jewels unveils new offers on its 99th anniversary

Bhima Jewels, the gold & diamond jewellery retailer with over 60 stores across India and UAE, is celebrating its rich legacy of 99 years across all its retails stores with Bhima Super Surprises.



Bhima Super Surprises entitles customers for exciting offers of up to Rs 250 off per gram on gold jewellery, up to Rs 20,000 off per carat on diamond jewellery, 10 per cent off on platinum jewellery and Rs 4,000 off per kilogram on silver jewelry with 10 per cent discount on piece rate products.

Beyond product category level offers, the customers get assured gifts on their purchases that range from instant cash backs, gold coins, silver coins, gift vouchers and other surprise gifts. Daily and bumper lucky draws entitle customers a chance to win 1 kg gold coins and a packaged trip to Dubai or Paris for two persons.

The offers are valid from October 13 to November 12. These offers are available at four showrooms in Hyderabad – Somajiguda, A S Rao Nagar, Kukatpally & Chanda Nagar and at Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh).

Speaking on this occasion, Bhima Jewels Chairman B Bindu Madhav said, “Having served millions of customers over generations with the best of service standards and with the finest in craftsmanship, we are so proud to celebrate 99th anniversary across all our retail stores with our esteemed customers through Bhima Super Surprises.”

At this occasion, Bhima Jewels Managing Director Abhishek Bindu Madhav said, “Our strong legacy of 99 years in purity, trust and craftsmanship is one of the unmatched advantages that we have in the industry.”