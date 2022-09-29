Big C announces festive offer

Hyderabad: Mobile retail chain Big C has announced 'Dussehrawali Double Dhamaka' offer. On every purchase of smartphone, it provides either Rs 1,999 worth Inbase earbuds at Rs 199 or Rs 3,999 worth Gizmore calling smartwatch at Rs 899. It also gives Rs 11,499 worth Fingers bar speaker at Rs 4,999 to each smart TV buyer. Along with these, it offers instant discount of up to Rs 3,000 under the same offer.

Big C customers receive 51 per cent discount on all branded accessories. If purchased through SBI cards, they get up to 7.5 per cent instant discount on all products. There are cash back offers up to Rs 10,000 on Samsung phones, Rs 6,000 on Oneplus, Rs 5,000 on iPhones, and up to 10 per cent cash back on Vivo and Oppo mobiles. Balu Choudhary, Chairman and Managing Director of Big C, said: "The company has a tradition of announcing special offers on all occasions. During this Dusshera-Diwali festive season, we are providing attractive offers. Our customers can buy mobiles, laptops and smart TVs though debit cards without any down payment."