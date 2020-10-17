Big C launches mega festive offers

Hyderabad: Mobile handset retail chain Big C unveiled mega festive offers under which customers could win Rs 1 crore in cash.

M Balu Chowdary, Chairman and Managing Director, Big C, said that the retail chain would select 100 customers through lucky draws during the festive season under its festive dhamaka offer, and reward each one of these 100 customers with a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.

"This way, we will offer Rs 1 crore as prize money," he said. Besides, customers will also get up to 5,000 cash points on mobile handset purchases. "We will also offer 10 per cent cashback on select mobiles and each new customer will get an assured gift," he explained. He further said that mobile handsets would be delivered in 90 minutes to those who buy online. "This year, we are giving biggest festive offers.

We are confident that our customers will utilise them," he said. According to him, online and offline sales of Oneplus 8T mobile have begun at Big C outlets. The mobile handset retailer is offering 10 per cent cash back on Samsung A Series & M Series purchased with HDFC Bank cards. Customers will get 10 per cent cash back on Xiaomi mobile models if they purchase using SBI cards. Customers can also buy mobile phones on interest-free instalments.