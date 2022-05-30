BikeWo opens multi-brand EV stores in AP, Telangana

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based BikeWo has launched its flagship multi-brand electric two-wheeler dealerships pan India, starting with Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. As a part of this, the company today has appointed 25 dealers, and unveiled 15 dealership stores; their newly-opened dealership stores are located in Hyderabad, Kurnool, Gadwal, Rajamumdhry, Nellore and Tanuku. The renowned brands that company deals in include Hayasa, EV Minda, One Moto, E-Motorad, EkotejasandBattre, among others. Notably, in both the Telugu States, BikeWo is the only company that has acquired exclusive rights to sell the electric-2Ws of Hayasa and EV Minda.

In addition, BikeWo has also announced plans to scale up its multi-brand dealership model going forward. By the end of the current year, the company plans to open at least 140 such stores across both the States. Thereafter, they plan to aggressively enter and expand to more States in 2023, while appointing another 500dealers.