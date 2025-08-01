BITS Pilani Hyderabad Startup Unveils Smart Machine Health Monitoring Solutions for MSMEs

Hyderabad: In a stride towards enabling smarter, more efficient manufacturing in India’s small and medium enterprise (SME) sector, a team from BITS Pilani, Hyderabad Campus has developed two innovative machine health monitoring systems — Mach-Sevak and Mach-Nirikshak — under their research-driven startup Yantraayush.

Co-founded by Prof. Sabareesh G R and Prof. Radhika S, faculty members from the Departments of Mechanical and Electrical & Electronics Engineering respectively, the startup is powered by a core team including Dr. Inturi Vamsi, Dr. Hemanth Mithun Praveen, Mr. P. Anbumani, Mr. Akashjyoti Barman, and Mr. Himanshu Shukla. Yantraayush is incubated at BITS Pilani Hyderabad Campus and supported by Technology Business Incubator (TBI) and the BioCyTIH Foundation.

As automation becomes critical in modern industry, many MSMEs continue to face challenges due to lack of access to advanced diagnostic tools. They often rely on manual checks and reactive maintenance, which leads to unplanned downtime and expensive repairs. Yantraayush aims to close this gap by offering cost-effective, scalable, and easy-to-use solutions that help monitor the health and performance of industrial machines in real time.

The result of this initiative is a dual-product suite designed to serve industries at various scales. Mach-Sevak, tailored for smaller units, offers real-time monitoring of machines of the same type. It detects faults early and operates on a plug-and-play model — eliminating the need for specialized manpower or complex installations.

Mach-Nirikshak, the more advanced system, is built for industries with a variety of equipment such as pumps, motors, and gearboxes. It enables simultaneous monitoring of different machines, supports advanced data processing, and is designed to integrate with AI-based tools in the future. Its modular design allows businesses to expand and customize the system as their operations grow.

Both systems were designed and developed entirely at BITS Pilani Hyderabad, with extensive collaboration from faculty, researchers, and student teams. The prototypes have been successfully tested in campus setups simulating real-world industrial environments. These systems capture and interpret machine behavior using sensor data, helping detect irregularities and assess overall machine health.

What sets Yantraayush apart is its commitment to indigenous innovation. Aligned with national initiatives like Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, the systems are built using locally sourced components and in-house research, offering a reliable and affordable alternative to imported solutions.

As India's MSME sector continues to evolve, tools like Mach-Sevak and Mach-Nirikshak can play a vital role in reducing downtime, improving reliability, and boosting productivity. The team plans to enhance the platform further with features such as predictive maintenance, cloud connectivity, and automated alerts — enabling smarter decisions with minimal investment.

Yantraayush is now actively seeking partnerships for pilot projects, collaborations, and scale-up opportunities to bring this technology to industries and clusters that need it most.