Blue Star sees Rs 70 cr business in TS, AP

Hyderabad: Mumbai-based Blue Star limited, a commercial refrigerator and air conditioner manufacturer garners major share of business for itsdeep freezer category from both the Telugu States, said a top official on Friday. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are an important market as Rs 70 crore of revenue is earned from here out of the Rs 235 crore from the rest of the South Indian States.

The company manufactures its commercial refrigerator or deep freezercategory from its facility at Wada in Maharashtra, commissioned last year. "Our total revenue for FY 2022 is Rs 6,045 crore and we are expecting to close FY 2023 with over Rs 8,000 crore. We are the top leaders in the categories we operate. We own 29 per cent market share in India in the commercial refrigeration category. From both the Telugu States we earn Rs 70 crore, while in South India its Rs 235 crore and across India it is Rs 800 crore.