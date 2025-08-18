BlueStone Jewellery IPO GMP Today – Expected Listing Price

Live
Check BlueStone Jewellery IPO GMP today. Get simple insights on estimated listing price, grey market trends, and IPO details for investors.
BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Ltd shares are set to debut on the stock market on Tuesday, August 18, and will be listed on both BSE and NSE.
The IPO, open from August 11 to 13, received a good response. The allotment was finalised on August 14.
Grey Market Premium (GMP) Today:
BlueStone Jewellery shares are currently trading at ₹0 GMP, meaning the unlisted shares are expected to list at the IPO price of ₹517 per share.
No premium or discount is being seen in the grey market.
IPO Details:
Price Band: ₹492 – ₹517 per share
Total Funds Raised: ₹1,540.65 crore
Fresh Issue: ₹820 crore
Offer for Sale: ₹720.65 crore
Subscription: 2.7 times overall
Retail Investors: 1.35 times
Non-Institutional Investors: 55%
Qualified Institutional Buyers: 4.28 times
Investors are keeping an eye on the GMP to estimate the listing price, and today it signals the shares should open around ₹517.