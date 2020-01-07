BlueStone opens 3rd store in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: BlueStone, an omnichannel jewellery brand on Tuesday said it launched third store in the city, in line of its multicity multi-store expansion plan.

The new store has come up in Hyderabad at Sharad City Mall. At present, the brand has 16 stores across India. It plans to add 14 new stores, in the year ahead.

Gaurav Singh Kushwaha, founder & CEO, BlueStone, said: "It's a pleasure to expand our business in Hyderabad. This has been possible due to the support of our customers.

The launch of the third store is a significant milestone in the expansion of the company."

Kushwaha further said, the company now aims at revolutionising the fine jewellery and lifestyle segment in India, with a focus on craftsmanship, quality and customer experience.

"BlueStone will maximise offline footprints with the help of increasing numbers of such stores which offer buyers an immersive jewellery browsing and buying experience," he added.

The other two stores in Hyderabad are operational at Inorbit Mall and Jubilee Hills.